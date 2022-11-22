Teen detained on arson charges in overnight house fire

WATERLOO — A teen has been charged in an overnight fire that damaged a Waterloo home.

No injuries were reported. Police detained the 16-year-old girl on a charge of second-degree arson. She is charged as a juvenile.

Details weren’t available, but the blaze was reported at about 2:20 a.m. at 328 Edwards St., a two-story, single family home.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire burning in the second floor and extinguished the flames. Police said it appears the teen doesn’t live at the house.

The home is owned by Laura Foster, according to property records.