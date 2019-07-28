WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen was detained after gunfire struck a home over the weekend.
Datarius Dewon Spates, 17, was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons, according to booking records. Police said he was charged as an adult.
Officers were called to a report of gunfire at 927 Cutler St. around 9:57 p.m. Saturday. They found a bullet his struck the front door to the home and broke the glass. No injuries were reported.
Police seized a firearm in connection with the investigation.
