Teen detained for firing gun during argument

WATERLOO – A teenager has been detained for allegedly firing a shot during an argument Thursday night.
The 17-year-old female was detained on charges of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons.
Police said she was at a friend’s home in the 400 block of Oaklawn Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Thursday when she and others became involved in an argument over noise. She allegedly stepped out of the home with a gun and fired a single shot, police said.
No injuries were reported, and police seized a .25-caliber Beretta pistol.
