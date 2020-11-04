Teen detained following Tuesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police have detained a Waterloo teen in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Witnesses told officers the teen exited a home on Mulberry Street around 4:10 p.m., fired off some shots and then returned to the house.
Authorities found bullet holes in a door and window of a parked car and in the siding and window of a home. No injuries were reported.
Officers seized a .22-caliber rifle and arrested a 15-year-old boy for carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and criminal mischief.
