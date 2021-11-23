 Skip to main content
alert top story

Teen detained following chase, crash in stolen vehicle

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A teen has been detained following a chase in a stolen car that ended in a crash early Tuesday.

The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when a Waterloo police officer noticed a Toyota Rav 4 speeding out of the parking lot at Kwik Star on West Ninth Street.

Other officers joined the chase, and deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office placed a spike strip in the area of Kimball Avenue and San Marnan Drive.

The fleeing vehicle lost control around the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery at Ridgeway and West Fourth Street, and it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police said.

The occupants ran away, but police detained the driver, a 14-year-old male, and a 17-year-old passenger a short time later.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Cedar Falls.

