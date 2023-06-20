CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls police detained a teen following an early morning chase that went through a bean field.

Patrol officers noticed the vehicle speeding in the area of Rownd Street and University Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When police attempted to pull it over, the vehicle continued on heading to Greenhill Road. The fleeing vehicle eventually turned south down Oster Parkway, went down a dead-end street and into a bean field, according to police.

Officers next spotted the vehicle heading west on Viking Road near Prairie Parkway. The 16-year-old driver was eventually detained for misdemeanor eluding.