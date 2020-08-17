You are the owner of this article.
Teen detained after search finds pistol, drugs
Teen detained after search finds pistol, drugs

WATERLOO – A teen was detained after police searched a Waterloo home Sunday night and found a gun and drugs.

The youth was charged with carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Details weren’t available, but officers assigned to the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 520 Elm St. around 8:20 p.m. and found a .40-caliber Ruger pistol and marijuana.

