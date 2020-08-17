Teen detained after search finds pistol, drugs

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO – A teen was detained after police searched a Waterloo home Sunday night and found a gun and drugs.
The youth was charged with carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Details weren’t available, but officers assigned to the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 520 Elm St. around 8:20 p.m. and found a .40-caliber Ruger pistol and marijuana.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
