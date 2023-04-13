WATERLOO — A middle school student was detained after authorities found a gun in his backpack Wednesday morning.
A school resource officer received a tip that the student at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, was armed at about 8:20 a.m., and officials discovered a handgun in his backpack.
Police said there were no immediate indications the teen had planned to use the weapon.
The student, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with carrying weapons and carrying weapons on school grounds.
