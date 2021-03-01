 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen detained after crashing car, breaking into Waterloo home
0 comments
breaking top story

Teen detained after crashing car, breaking into Waterloo home

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A teen has been detained after he allegedly crashed his car and broke into a nearby home.

Police said the 16-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident at University and Ansborough avenues around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The teen then ran to a home at 712 Upton Ave. and broke a window to enter the residence while people were inside. Officers found the teen in the living room, and he was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Verve Kombucha Kitchen & Bar

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See Earth’s full beauty with these amazing timelapses

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News