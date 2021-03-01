Teen detained after crashing car, breaking into Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A teen has been detained after he allegedly crashed his car and broke into a nearby home.

Police said the 16-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident at University and Ansborough avenues around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The teen then ran to a home at 712 Upton Ave. and broke a window to enter the residence while people were inside. Officers found the teen in the living room, and he was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief, police said.