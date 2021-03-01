Teen detained after crashing car, breaking into Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A teen has been detained after he allegedly crashed his car and broke into a nearby home.
Police said the 16-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident at University and Ansborough avenues around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The teen then ran to a home at 712 Upton Ave. and broke a window to enter the residence while people were inside. Officers found the teen in the living room, and he was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
