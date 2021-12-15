Teen cited for threats against area high schools

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been cited for allegedly making threats of violence against area schools.
Waterloo police received a report of threats against East High School, West High and Cedar Falls High on a social media platform on Tuesday afternoon.
Police tracked the threat to a 16-year-old East High student, who was cited for intimidation with a weapon, said Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department. Mohlis said the student didn’t have an actual weapon.
