Teen charged with taking a handgun during home burglary

WATERLOO — A teen has been charged with stealing a handgun from a home in May.

The 15-year-old was charged on Wednesday with second-degree burglary, carrying weapons, third-degree theft and trafficking in stolen weapons.

Authorities allege he took the weapon along with a laptop computer, video game console and other items from a house that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard. A door to the home had been left unlocked, police said.