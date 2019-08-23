{{featured_button_text}}

FESTINA -- A Winneshiek County juvenile has been charged with a felony as an adult after he reportedly stabbed his mother Thursday.

Nathan Sutton, 15, of Festina, is charged with willful injury, a Class C felony.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon of a reported stabbing in Festina. Upon arrival, deputies said the victim was still impaled with a knife.

It was determined, they said, that Nathan Sutton stabbed his mother, who was not identified, during an altercation. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Northeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Black Hawk County.

Deputies said his mother was transported by ambulance to the Winneshiek County Medical Center in Decorah, where her injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

