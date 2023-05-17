WATERLOO – A teen has been charged in connection with gunfire late Tuesday.
No injuries were reported in what police described as a drug deal gone bad that led to shots fired.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and seeing people fleeing into a home at 1225 Lincoln St. Police searched the Lincoln Street home and found a handgun.
A 14-year-old male was charged with intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.
