Teen charged in fatal Dunkerton crash

DUNKERTON --- A teen has been charged in connection with a May crash that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured other passengers.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver, a 16-year-old female, Wednesday on a charge of homicide by vehicle.

She has been released, and the case was referred to juvenile court, according to the sheriff’s office.

The collision claimed the life of 15-year-old McKenzie Rae Farmer of Dunkerton, according to authorities.

The driver was previously identified as Rylee Boyer in information about the crash released in May.

Part of the crash was recorded on a SnapChat video taken by a passenger, according to court records.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. May 16 on Mount Vernon Road northeast of Dunkerton as the group of teens was returning from the Sportsman’s Club.

Investigators allege the driver was recklessly speeding over a set of railroad tracks near Nesbitt Road that caused her to lose control. The vehicle veered into a ditch and rolled, ejecting two passengers.

One of the ejected passengers, Farmer, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other ejected passenger, a 17-year-old Dunkerton girl, was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

The driver and another 15-yeer-old passenger were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

