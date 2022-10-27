 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen charged in fatal 2020 crash, deported while awaiting trial

WATERLOO — Immigration officials deported a Waterloo teen before he could be tried for charges that he killed an elderly man in an alleged drunk driving crash.

Now officials are trying to return him to the United States.

Robert Kenneth Chambers, 67, who was legally blind and residing at Bridges Senior Living, was returning from the store with the help of his guide dog, Dayton, around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020, when he was struck by a vehicle at West Fourth and South streets.

The driver didn’t stop and Dayton went on to Bridges, alerting staff that something had happened to Chambers.

Paramedics found Chambers in the street unconscious and with a broken leg. He remained hospitalized and died Oct. 3, 2020, from injuries suffered in the crash, according to court records.

About half an hour after the collision, officers were called to an Allen Street home, about six blocks away. There they found then-17-year-old Juan Rubio Alejo, who admitted he had been drinking and said he hit a dog on Fourth Street, according to court records. A test determined his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit to drive, records state.

His vehicle, a Cadillac ATS, was found parked behind a Linwood Avenue home with damage consistant with evidence found at the crash scene, court records state.

An arrest warrant was issued in October 2021 with a charge of homicide by vehicle/intoxication. Alejo apparently remained at large until the spring of 2022 when he was detained in Minnesota.

He posted $100,000 bond in the case while still in Minnesota, and sometime after that the government removed him to Mexico, according to court records. Authorities said he is in the process of returning to the United States.

