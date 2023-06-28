WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been arrested on weapons charges following a Tuesday search.

Waterloo police arrested Andrew Spates III, 17, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Spates is charged as an adult.

According to court records, detectives approached Spates while he was seated in a Chevrolet Malibu parked at La Michoacana Restaurant, 1221 Franklin St., around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found marijuana and a loaded 9 mm Glock 17 handgun with an extended magazine under the front seat. Police also searched his home at 2253 E. Fourth St. as part of the investigation, according to court records.

Spates is prohibited from handling firearms because of a November 2021 adjudication in juvenile court for intimidation with a weapon, records state.

From flintlock muskets to AR-15s: A history of guns in America From flintlock muskets to AR-15s: A history of guns in America Flintlock muskets Percussion caps Revolvers Repeating rifles Smokeless powder Automatic firearms Bolt-action rifles Polymer manufacturing Armalite civilian rifle 3D printing and beyond