 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen caught with stolen rifle in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Teen caught with stolen rifle in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police detained a teen after he was caught with a stolen rifle Friday night.

The rifle, a 5.56mm Sota Arms AR-15, had been reported stolen during a burglary to a home in the 2500 block of Ansborough Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, firefighters called police after noticing suspicious behavior near the Ansborough Avenue station. Officers found a 14-year-old who took off running and tossed the stolen rifle, according to police

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

The teen was detained on charges of theft, carrying weapons and interference, and police recovered rifle.

Best Western Grand Opening

clip art squad cars
0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News