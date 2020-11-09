Teen caught with stolen rifle in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police detained a teen after he was caught with a stolen rifle Friday night.
The rifle, a 5.56mm Sota Arms AR-15, had been reported stolen during a burglary to a home in the 2500 block of Ansborough Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, firefighters called police after noticing suspicious behavior near the Ansborough Avenue station. Officers found a 14-year-old who took off running and tossed the stolen rifle, according to police
The teen was detained on charges of theft, carrying weapons and interference, and police recovered rifle.
