Teen breaks into Waterloo dealership, leads police on chase in stolen car

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen is accused of breaking into an automobile dealership after hours and driving off the lot in a stolen car.

Police said after they arrested Tarshawn Antwon Dixon, 19, in the stolen Saturn Vue, following a chase, he bonded out of jail and returned to the dealership to grab another set of car keys.

Dixon, of 1008 Logan Ave., was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding and reckless driving.

The saga started around 11:55 p.m. Monday when a patrol officer noticed the Saturn speeding in the area of East Fourth and Sumner streets. The vehicle didn’t stop and headed into a neighborhood with speeds around 50 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to police

The chase came to an end when the Saturn theft the roadway in the 300 block of Wendell Court and wasn’t able to continue, and Dixon was arrested. Police found that the Saturn came from C&S Auto, 1225 Commercial St., and determined Dixon had entered the building before the chase and took keys for the vehicle.

Then around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary alarm at C&S and found Dixon about five blocks away with another set of keys. He was arrested and then released from jail again.