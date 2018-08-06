Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen who was out on bond in connection with an October car chase was arrested on weapons charges over the weekend following another chase.

This time, according to police, Christopher Lee Roby Jr., 18, wasn’t behind the wheel, but officers found a loaded .38-caliber Charter Arms revolver underneath the back seat where he was seated.

Roby was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $100,000.

The driver, Marshondus Tenedale Brown, 26, was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving and driving while suspended. His bond was also set at $100,000. Another passenger, Kalon Deon Bruce, 25, was arrested for interference after he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop a GMC Denali near East Fourth and Newell streets around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. During the chase, and Denali hit speeds of 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, ran 11 stop signs and crashed through a locked gate. One of the occupants tossed a second handgun from the vehicle, and the Denali eventually stopped near Bruce’s home on Edison Street.

Roby is currently awaiting trial in connection with an October chase and a May encounter with police where officers found marijuana in a Ravenwood Circle apartment. He was released on bond on July.

Brown is on supervised release for federal gun charges in connection with an April 2015 incident where he allegedly shot at a vehicle during a fight between two groups. He was released from prison in December.

