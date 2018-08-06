WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen who was out on bond in connection with an October car chase was arrested on weapons charges over the weekend following another chase.
This time, according to police, Christopher Lee Roby Jr., 18, wasn’t behind the wheel, but officers found a loaded .38-caliber Charter Arms revolver underneath the back seat where he was seated.
Roby was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $100,000.
The driver, Marshondus Tenedale Brown, 26, was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving and driving while suspended. His bond was also set at $100,000. Another passenger, Kalon Deon Bruce, 25, was arrested for interference after he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a GMC Denali near East Fourth and Newell streets around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. During the chase, and Denali hit speeds of 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, ran 11 stop signs and crashed through a locked gate. One of the occupants tossed a second handgun from the vehicle, and the Denali eventually stopped near Bruce’s home on Edison Street.
Roby is currently awaiting trial in connection with an October chase and a May encounter with police where officers found marijuana in a Ravenwood Circle apartment. He was released on bond on July.
Brown is on supervised release for federal gun charges in connection with an April 2015 incident where he allegedly shot at a vehicle during a fight between two groups. He was released from prison in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Such fine young men. Don't believe a word of the story. Must be a case of mistaken identity.
Why were they stopped? DWB?
Why does he look so mad???
"Brown is on supervised release" So much for the concept of supervision! Lock 'em up and throw away the key.
Give these two maximum sentences,they could have killed many innocent people with either guns or their driving
The judges need to be held responsible for their lack of punishments. It’s time to start giving firm punishments for these gangstas.
this guy was convicted of shooting into a car just three years ago and is already out and in trouble twice. Maybe a longer sentence this time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.