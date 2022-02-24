 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen arrested in Waterloo shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO --  A teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Waterloo man who was working on his car Wednesday night.

Eric Darnail Hayes, 16, of Waterloo, was arrested for first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with weapon and going armed. He is charged as an adult.

According to police, the victim and a woman were working on their vehicle in an alley off the 600 block of Dawson Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when two people came up behind them. One of the assailants was armed with a long gun, and they told the victims to empty their pockets.

The man was shot when he told the robbers he didn’t have anything.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and chest. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, and he was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Hayes was found in the area, and police obtained video showing him possessing a long gun as he approached the victims, according to court records.

