Kaleb Lawson

WAUKON -- Waukon police on Sunday made an arrest following damage to football playoff signs earlier in the month.

On Nov. 13, the Waukon Police Department received a report of vandalism to the Waukon High School Football State playoff signs near Waukon High School, which had occurred on Nov. 9. Officers reviewed camera footage from the area and were able to identify the vehicle.

The driver was located in Waukon on Sunday. Kaleb Lawson, 18, of Elkader, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was booked into the Allamakee County Jail.

