Teen arrested in Tuesday gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested in connection with Tuesday morning gunfire.

Courtney Lamont Harris, 17, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.

No one was injured in the shooting.

According to court records, Harris was involved in an argument with his girlfriend in the 800 block of West First Street around 11:10 a.m., and she started to phone her brother.

Harris told police he was afraid of the brother, so he pulled out a .45-caliber handgun. He said a struggle ensued, and the weapon fired when she grabbed it.

Harris then allegedly hid the gun under the back porch of an adjacent home. Officers seized the weapon.

