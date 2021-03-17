Teen arrested in Tuesday gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested in connection with Tuesday morning gunfire.
Courtney Lamont Harris, 17, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.
No one was injured in the shooting.
According to court records, Harris was involved in an argument with his girlfriend in the 800 block of West First Street around 11:10 a.m., and she started to phone her brother.
Harris told police he was afraid of the brother, so he pulled out a .45-caliber handgun. He said a struggle ensued, and the weapon fired when she grabbed it.
Harris then allegedly hid the gun under the back porch of an adjacent home. Officers seized the weapon.