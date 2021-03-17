 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen arrested in Tuesday gunfire in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Teen arrested in Tuesday gunfire in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
031621jr-shooting-w1st-4

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies search for a pistol discarded following gunfire on West First Street in Waterloo on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested in connection with Tuesday morning gunfire.

Courtney Lamont Harris, 17, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, Harris was involved in an argument with his girlfriend in the 800 block of West First Street around 11:10 a.m., and she started to phone her brother.

Harris told police he was afraid of the brother, so he pulled out a .45-caliber handgun. He said a struggle ensued, and the weapon fired when she grabbed it.

Harris then allegedly hid the gun under the back porch of an adjacent home. Officers seized the weapon.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
0 comments
1
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News