Teen arrested in Thursday shooting, stolen gun recovered
Waterloo police are investigating a shooting in the area of Irving and Courtland streets on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a teen in connection with a Thursday morning shooting in Waterloo.

The 17 year old was detained on charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft.

A motorist told police someone opened fire on his vehicle while he was driving in the area of Lane and Courtland streets around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday. Several bullets struck the vehicle, but no injuries were reported. The gunman ran towards Franklin Street, and police found several spent .40-caliber shell casings in the area.

The investigation led to the teen’s home a short distance away at 1420 Franklin St. Officers surrounded the house, and the teen eventually left the home and was detained.

Inside the home, police found a .40-caliber Glock handgun that had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

The shooting was investigated by the Violent Crime Apprehension Team, Patrol Division, Investigations Division and Safe Streets Task Force.

Photos: Gunfire, Irving Street, Oct. 29, 2020

