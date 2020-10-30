Teen arrested in Thursday shooting, stolen gun recovered

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a teen in connection with a Thursday morning shooting in Waterloo.

The 17 year old was detained on charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft.

A motorist told police someone opened fire on his vehicle while he was driving in the area of Lane and Courtland streets around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday. Several bullets struck the vehicle, but no injuries were reported. The gunman ran towards Franklin Street, and police found several spent .40-caliber shell casings in the area.

The investigation led to the teen’s home a short distance away at 1420 Franklin St. Officers surrounded the house, and the teen eventually left the home and was detained.

Inside the home, police found a .40-caliber Glock handgun that had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

The shooting was investigated by the Violent Crime Apprehension Team, Patrol Division, Investigations Division and Safe Streets Task Force.

