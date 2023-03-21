WATERLOO — One teen has been detained on weapons charges after a home was damaged by gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday night.

Waterloo police detained a 17-year-old male on charges of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons.

Police said residents of 503 Cottage St. were home at about 11:17 p.m. Monday when someone opened fire on the house. Several bullets struck the house but the people inside escaped injury.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Harrison Street and seized a handgun, police said.

The teen’s mother was charged with interference in connection with the investigation, police said.

The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space