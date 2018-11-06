WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested for robbing a cell phone from a woman in October.
Jarrell Desean Cole, 16, was arrested Monday for first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. He was charged as an adult.
Authorities allege Cole and another person forced their way into a home at 136 E. Parker St. around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 28, and the other person grabbed the woman by the throat and threatened her with a knife. Jarrell Cole allegedly told her to hand over her money or he was going to hit her, according to court records.
The woman handed the other assailant her phone, and they suspects left, according to police.
Police said the case is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.