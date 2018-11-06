Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested for robbing a cell phone from a woman in October.

Jarrell Desean Cole, 16, was arrested Monday for first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. He was charged as an adult.

Authorities allege Cole and another person forced their way into a home at 136 E. Parker St. around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 28, and the other person grabbed the woman by the throat and threatened her with a knife. Jarrell Cole allegedly told her to hand over her money or he was going to hit her, according to court records.

The woman handed the other assailant her phone, and they suspects left, according to police.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments