 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen arrested in March home robbery in Waterloo
0 comments
alert top story

Teen arrested in March home robbery in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A teen has been arrested in a March home robbery in Waterloo where one of the residents was clubbed with a gun.

Breon Robertson, 17, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday for one count of first-degree robbery. Robertson is being charged as an adult.

Authorities allege a resident at 429 Anthony St. found two or three intruders inside his home around 1:30 a.m. on March 28. One of the assailants struck him in the head with a gun, and the suspects fled with cash and other items.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One of the attackers allegedly dropped a cell phone during the robbery, and police traced the phone to Robertson, according to court records.

A month later, in April, police arrested the Anthony Street resident, Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., for firearm and drug charges after he allegedly shot at a home on 740 Hope Ave.

$1 for 6 months of local news
Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beirut blast survivors protest against suspension of probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News