Teen arrested in March home robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A teen has been arrested in a March home robbery in Waterloo where one of the residents was clubbed with a gun.

Breon Robertson, 17, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday for one count of first-degree robbery. Robertson is being charged as an adult.

Authorities allege a resident at 429 Anthony St. found two or three intruders inside his home around 1:30 a.m. on March 28. One of the assailants struck him in the head with a gun, and the suspects fled with cash and other items.

One of the attackers allegedly dropped a cell phone during the robbery, and police traced the phone to Robertson, according to court records.

A month later, in April, police arrested the Anthony Street resident, Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., for firearm and drug charges after he allegedly shot at a home on 740 Hope Ave.

