Teen arrested in June shooting that injured one in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- A Cedar Falls teen has been arrested in a June shooting in Waterloo that sent a woman to the hospital.

J’Marion James Boyd, 16, was arrested Wednesday for willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed and intimidation with a weapon. He is charged as an adult, and bond was set at $50,000.

Police allege the shooting came following an attempted home invasion at 611 Johnson St. around 9:30 p.m. on June 12.

Witnesses reported seeing Boyd and others knocking at the door to the home and then going to a parking lot. McKayla Ryan was driving by the address when someone opened fire, and she realized she had a grazing bullet wound to the lower back, according to court records.

She drove to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers found spent shell casings at the scene and searched a Randall Street home in Waterloo where Boyd was living at the time. Inside, they found a Jennings 9mm pistol and two other firearms.

Ballistics tests later showed the Jennings handgun matched casings found at the shooting scene, according to court records.

