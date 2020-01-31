Teen arrested in home robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police have arrested one teen in a recent home robbery, and a second suspect remains at large.
The 15-year-old male was detained Thursday on one count of first-degree robbery. He is being charged as a juvenile.
Authorities said the teen and another person entered a home at 1915 Spring View St. around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 24 and forced a resident into a room before searching the house.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
One of the assailants was armed with a handgun.
No injuries were reported.
Jeff Reinitz's crime photos for 2016
111216jr-gable-shooting-2
111216jr-gable-shooting-3
111216jr-gable-shooting-1
111116jr-gable-shooting-3
111116jr-gable-shooting-2
111116jr-gable-shooting-1
110916jr0-gunfire-state-st-4
110916jr0-gunfire-state-st-1
110916jr0-gunfire-state-st-2
110916jr0-gunfire-state-st-3
110216jr-chase-creek-4
110216jr-chase-creek-5
110216jr-chase-creek-3
110216jr-chase-2
110216jr-chase-1
110116jr-newell-gunfire-2
110116jr-newell-gunfire-1
110116jr-rhey-shooting-3
110116jr-rhey-shooting-4
110116jr-rhey-shooting-2
110116jr-rhey-shooting-1
102716jr-schwartz-vandalism-3
102716jr-schwartz-vandalism-1
102616jr-southview-shooting-1
102616jr-southview-shooting-2
102016jr-chase-crash-1
102016jr-chase-crash-2
102016jr-store-robbery-1
101816jr-stabbing-follow-1
101816jr-stabbing-follow-2
101616jr-shaulis-deaths-2
101616jr-shaulis-deaths-1
101416jr-crash-fire-1
101416jr-crash-fire-2
101416jr-crash-fire-4
101416jr-crash-fire-3
101216jr-holmes-sentencing-1
101216jr-holmes-sentencing-2
101116jr-fatal-fall-1
101016jr-gun-theft-3
101016jr-gun-theft-2
101016jr-gun-theft-1
100316jr-ezpawn-burglary-4
100316jr-ezpawn-burglary-3
100316jr-ezpawn-burglary-1
100316jr-ezpawn-burglary-1
Judge Jeffrey Harris
093016jr-kristi-buss-court-1
092316jr-river-rescue-3
092316jr-river-rescue-2
092316jr-river-rescue-1
091916jr-chalk-2
091916jr-chalk-3
091916jr-chalk-1
091416jr-gunfire-bluesage-1
091416jr-squad-crash
083116jr-newstar-robbery-2
083116jr-newstar-robbery-1
083116jr-mullan-gunfire-1
082916jr-jones-trial-3
082916jr-jones-trial-4
082916jr-jones-trial-1
082616jr-stigler-sentencing-1
082616jr-stigler-sentencing-2
082616jr-jones-trial-8
082616jr-jones-trial-3
082616jr-jones-trial-4
082616jr-jones-trial-5
082616jr-jones-trial-6
082616jr-jones-trial-7
082616jr-jones-trial-2
082616jr-jones-trial-1
082416jr-jones-trial-8
082416jr-jones-trial-9
082416jr-jones-trial-7
082416jr-jones-trial-6
082416jr-jones-trial-3
082416jr-jones-trial-1
082416jr-jones-trial-2
082416jr-holmes-verdict-6
082416jr-holmes-verdict-5
082416jr-holmes-verdict-4
082416jr-holmes-verdict-3
082416jr-holmes-verdict-2
082416jr-holmes-verdict-1
081716jr-fordyce-trial-4
081716jr-fordyce-trial-5
081716jr-fordyce-trial-1
081816jr-holmes-trial-4
081816jr-holmes-trial-3
081816jr-holmes-trial-1
081816jr-holmes-trial-2
080616jr-ackermant-assault-2
080616jr-ackermant-assault-2
080616jr-ackermant-assault-1
080316jr-gunfire-sherman-1
070416jr-gunfire-campbell-1
070416jr-gunfire-campbell-2
070416jr-gunfire-campbell-3
062916jr-oaklawn-3
062916jr-oaklawn-2
062916jr-oaklawn-1
081116jr-bridge-jump-1
062116jr-standoff-newell-3
062116jr-standoff-newell-1
062116jr-standoff-newell-2
062116jr-standoff-2
062116jr-standoff-1
062016jr-gonzalez-sentencing-3
062016jr-roof-fall-3
062016jr-roof-fall-2
062016jr-roof-fall-1
061716jr-deer-motorcycle
060816jr-gable-gunfire-3
060816jr-gable-gunfire-2
060816jr-gable-gunfire-1
060816jr-broadway-crash-3
060816jr-broadway-crash-2
060816jr-broadway-crash-1
060716jr-gunfire-newell-6
060716jr-gunfire-newell-4
060716jr-gunfire-newell-5
060716jr-gunfire-newell-2
060716jr-gunfire-newell-3
060716jr-gunfire-newell-1
053116jr-ricker-gunfire-2
053116jr-ricker-gunfire-1
051316jr-shooting-followup-1
052316jr-newell-shooting-2
052316jr-newell-shooting-1
052316jr-319-death-2
052316jr-319-death-1
051116jr-synagogue-vandalism-1
062915jr-crash-b
062915jr-crash-a
041916jr-lafayette-chase-crash-6
041916jr-lafayette-chase-crash-2
041916jr-lafayette-chase-crash-1
041916jr-lafayette-chase-crash-a
041716jr-chase-crash-suv-2
041716jr-chase-crash-suv-1
041416jr-logan-gunfire-3
041416jr-logan-gunfire-1
041416jr-logan-gunfire-2
040616jr-counterfeit-2
040616jr-counterfeit-1
040516jr-elm-shooting-2
040516jr-elm-shooting-1
040416jr-summit-shooting-2
040416jr-summit-shooting-1
040416jr-studios-noise-2
040416jr-studios-noise-1
032916jr-gunfire-ricker-1
032816jr-linn-gunfire-1
032816jr-linn-gunfire-2
031716jr-drug-search-2
031716jr-drug-search-1
022616jr-ernst-verdict-2
022616jr-ernst-verdict-3
022616jr-ernst-verdict-1
022516jr-store-burglary-1
022316jr-ambulance-chase-3
022316jr-ambulance-chase-1
022316jr-ambulance-chase-2
021816jr-emergency-landing-4
021816jr-emergency-landing-5
021816jr-emergency-landing-3
021816jr-emergency-landing
021816jr-emergency-landing-2
020516jr-randall-shooting
020516jr-randall-shooting-2
020516jr-randall-shooting-1
012716jr-smith-trial-7
012716jr-smith-trial-6
012716jr-smith-trial-5
011216jr-bank-robbery-4
011215jr-cf-bank-robbery-2
011216jr-bank-robbery-3
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email