Teen arrested in home robbery in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Police have arrested one teen in a recent home robbery, and a second suspect remains at large.

The 15-year-old male was detained Thursday on one count of first-degree robbery. He is being charged as a juvenile.

Authorities said the teen and another person entered a home at 1915 Spring View St. around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 24 and forced a resident into a room before searching the house.

One of the assailants was armed with a handgun.

No injuries were reported.

