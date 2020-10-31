Teen arrested in Courtland Street shooting

WATERLOO -- Police arrested a teenager they say shot up a vehicle on Courtland Street on Thursday morning.
Waterloo Police arrested Travon Lamar Reed, 17, of 1420 Franklin St., Friday afternoon on felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft for allegedly stealing the firearm found on him when he was arrested.
Even though he is under 18, Reed was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail after 4 p.m. Friday and remained there as of Saturday on a $100,000 bond.
Police were called to Courtland and Lane streets in Waterloo just after 11 a.m. Thursday by a man who said he was shot at while inside a vehicle.
Police found multiple .40-caliber shell casings in the area and found the victim's vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets.
Witnesses allegedly told police they saw a possible suspect run south on Lane Street toward Franklin Street after the shooting, and officers "soon developed a suspect" in Reed, police said.
Police, including the Violent Crime Apprehension Team and the Safe Streets Task Force, surrounded Reed's residence on Franklin Street, where Reed was detained. Police say they searched Reed and found a .40-caliber Glock handgun, which police say was identified as stolen from a residence in Georgia.
Reed allegedly confessed to possessing the handgun and shooting at the victim, police said.
