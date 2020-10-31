Teen arrested in Courtland Street shooting

WATERLOO -- Police arrested a teenager they say shot up a vehicle on Courtland Street on Thursday morning.

Waterloo Police arrested Travon Lamar Reed, 17, of 1420 Franklin St., Friday afternoon on felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft for allegedly stealing the firearm found on him when he was arrested.

Even though he is under 18, Reed was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail after 4 p.m. Friday and remained there as of Saturday on a $100,000 bond.

Police were called to Courtland and Lane streets in Waterloo just after 11 a.m. Thursday by a man who said he was shot at while inside a vehicle.

Police found multiple .40-caliber shell casings in the area and found the victim's vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets.

Witnesses allegedly told police they saw a possible suspect run south on Lane Street toward Franklin Street after the shooting, and officers "soon developed a suspect" in Reed, police said.