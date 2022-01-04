Teen arrested in Cedar Falls robbery, shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo teen has been arrested in connection with a September robbery in Cedar Falls where a man was shot while trying to escape.

Authorities arrested Alberto Luis Quinto, 17, on Monday for one count each of first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. Quinto is charged as an adult, and bond was set at $150,000.

Investigators allege Quinto was one of three masked assailants who approached William Clausen as Clausen arrived at his home on Peridot Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. The robbers told Clausen to hand over his wallet, and he was shot in the thigh when he tried to run.

The attackers also took an xBox video game system, TV and other items from his home.

During the investigation, police found cell phone data that placed Quinto at the scene as well and messages indicating his involvement and SnapChat photos of Quinto with some of the stolen items, according to court records.

About a month following the robbery, on Oct. 14, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched Quinto’s Grant Avenue home after noticing social media posts advertising marijuana for sale, according to court records. Police found marijuana, a digital scale, $2,675 in cash and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson SD9VE handgun during the search.

During the search, Quinto’s sister, Megan Lee Palmer, 18, threw a chair at officers and was arrested for assault and drugs.

Quinto was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, and in December the defense had asked the court to transfer the drug case to juvenile court.

