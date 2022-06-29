 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen arrested for third gun in less than a year

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been arrested on gun charges while awaiting trial for two other incidents where he was found with guns this year.

Police arrested Robmarciono Omarion Robinson, 17, on Thursday for felon in possession of a firearm. He is charged as an adult, according to court records. Bond was set at $50,000. He was also detained on pretrial violations.

Officers with the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team spotted a person with warrants in the area of Charles and Linn streets around 4:55 p.m. Thursday. Robinson was standing near him. When the teen saw officers, he dropped a satchel he was carrying and walked away, court records state.

Police found a loaded 9 mm Taurus Millennium handgun inside the satchel.

At the time, Robinson was out on bond from an April 25 incident where police executed a search warrant at 121 Wellington St. and found digital evidence that that he possessed a 9 mm Glock Model 26.

He was also awaiting trial in a February incident where police found Robinson sitting in a parked car with a 9 mm Glock Model 17 in his lap.

clip art squad cars
