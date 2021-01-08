Teen arrested following gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One teen has been arrested following gunfire in Waterloo late Thursday.
The 16-year-old male was charged with for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons and providing false identification information.
Details weren’t available, but police were called to a report of gunshots outside in the area of West Jefferson Street and Westfield Road around 5 p.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported, and it wasn’t clear if anything was damaged.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
