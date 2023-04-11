WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been arrested after he was found with a gun and marijuana products during a traffic stop last week.

Desmond Seals, 16, was charged as an adult with one count of carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to court records.

Officers had a search warrant for a vehicle and a home at 503 Cottage St. on Thursday when they noticed the vehicle leaving the address around 2:15 p.m.

Police stopped the vehicle when it pulled into the parking lot of Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence on Mobile Street. Inside a backpack in the truck, officers found a 9 mm Glock 19x, THC vape cartridges and cash. More cash and marijuana was discovered at the house, court records state.

Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Tiahrt Amendment Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act District of Columbia v. Heller Expanded background checks Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act Domestic Violence Gun Homicide Prevention Act of 2014 Homemade Firearms Accountability Act Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015 Criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking Enhanced background checks 72-hour waiting period for those on terrorist watch lists Help End Assault Rifle Tragedies Act Preventing Gun Violence Act Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2017 Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act Handgun Safety Trigger Act Background Check Completion Act of 2017 Bipartisan bump stock ban Closing the Charleston loophole Universal background checks Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Protecting Our Kids Act Assault Weapons Ban of 2022