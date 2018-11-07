Try 1 month for 99¢

OSAGE --- An Ossian teen has been charged in adult court for allegedly sexually assaulting two children in Mitchell County.

Cody J. Hageman, 16, was charged with two felony second-degree sexual abuse charges.

Hageman, who lives in Winneshiek County, is accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 12 between April 12, 2016, and June 6, 2017, according to court documents.

He would have been between 13- and 15-years-old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

A no-contact order was issued Oct. 30 and lists three individuals.

Hageman’s attorney, William Baresel of Pritchard Law Office in Charles City, said a “deal has been reached and we are awaiting signatures from all parties.”

Hageman is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County District Court on Nov. 20.

