WATERLOO – The case of a Waterloo teen accused of acting as a lookout in a December 2017 fatal robbery has been moved to adult court.
Terrion Lamar Gamblin, 15, had originally been charged as a juvenile, but his case was waived to adult court where charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder were filed on Tuesday. He was transfered to the Black Hawk County Jail, and bond was set at $600,000.
Gamblin and Quintarius Lamark Brown, 17, were initially detained on charges in the shooting death of 39-year-old Cedric Roy Craft in August. Brown was charged as an adult at the time, and his trial is scheduled for December.
Craft was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his Courtland Street home on Dec. 11, and he later died at an Iowa City Hospital.
Court records allege there had a robbery planned for a business near Craft’s home, and Craft then became the target of the robbery. Gamblin allegedly knew about the plan and that it involved a gun.
Brown allegedly admitted to others that he shot Craft. Gamblin was allegedly a lookout during the crime, records state. Gamblin also received a share of the profits from the robbery, records state.
