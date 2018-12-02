Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – The case of a Waterloo teen accused of acting as a lookout in a December 2017 fatal robbery has been moved to adult court.

Terrion Lamar Gamblin, 15, had originally been charged as a juvenile, but his case was waived to adult court where charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder were filed on Tuesday. He was transfered to the Black Hawk County Jail, and bond was set at $600,000.

Gamblin and Quintarius Lamark Brown, 17, were initially detained on charges in the shooting death of 39-year-old Cedric Roy Craft in August. Brown was charged as an adult at the time, and his trial is scheduled for December.

Craft was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his Courtland Street home on Dec. 11, and he later died at an Iowa City Hospital.

Court records allege there had a robbery planned for a business near Craft’s home, and Craft then became the target of the robbery. Gamblin allegedly knew about the plan and that it involved a gun.

Brown allegedly admitted to others that he shot Craft. Gamblin was allegedly a lookout during the crime, records state. Gamblin also received a share of the profits from the robbery, records state.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments