Tear gas ends Cedar Falls standoff following shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been detained following a shooting that turned into an hours-long standoff with police late Thursday and early Friday.

Officers with a police tactical team detained the suspect around 6:10 a.m. Friday after launching teargas into the home, according to Public Safety Director Jeff Olsen.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police were called to a report of gunfire and yelling in the area of Longview Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. One of the calls indicated a man had been shot with a shotgun, and the suspect was in a silver Chevrolet Suburban, according to police.

Police saw the vehicle pull into the driveway at 216 E. Lake St., and the suspect yelled at officers and enter the home.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said he wasn’t cooperative with the investigation.

Meanwhile back in Cedar Falls, the resident barricaded himself in the home and refused to exit. He was in communication with police during the standoff and made threats to shoot officers and harm himself, Olsen said.

Waterloo Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Mercy One ambulance were called to the scene to assist.

After several hours, police sent teargas into the home, and the man left the home and was detained. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for an examination, Olsen said. Charges are pending.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.