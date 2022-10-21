Tama woman indicted on bank fraud charges for allegedly stealing from disabled relative

TAMA — A federal grand jury has charged a Tama woman with stealing from a disabled relative she was looking after.

The grand jury issued an indictment on Wednesday charging Nancy Lee Johnson with seven counts of bank fraud in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Johnson was appointed to be a guardian and conservator for a male relative who is a member of the Meskwaki Tribe and was unable to manage his own financed because of mental disabilities, according to court records.

The relative had a trust fund that he received before turning 18 as well as per capita payments from the tribe. The Meskwaki Tribal Court appointed Johnson conservator and guardian in 2017.

Authorities allege she used her position to move all of the relative’s trust fund account – $295,000 – to an account in his name that she had set up at a bank where she also had an account. Then between November 2017 and July 2019, she transferred $123,800 from the relative’s account to her own account, records state.

Johnson also had the tribe’s Family Services give her control of his per capita payments. In addition, she obtained a debit card linked to the relative’s account and used it to make purchases for herself, court records state.

By the time the tribal court learned about the transfers and terminated her guardianship, the relative had only $1,871 in his account, records state.