 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tama man sentenced for sexual abuse

  • 0
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

TAMA — A Tama man has been sentenced to more than 37 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a girl over several years.

Prosecutors said Stephen Christopher Albert, 50, used threats to put the girl in fear of physical harm.

District Court Judge C.J. Williams said Albert was “manipulative, controlling and domineering over his wife and children” and through his actions “reaped irreparable harm” to the victim.   

Staff at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa, undertake a prescribed burn of prairie areas on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Albert was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse by threat and force and one count of sexual abuse of a minor during a March 2022 trial. He will be on supervised release for 10 years following his prison time.

Authorities allege Albert began abusing the girl in 2012 and continued through October 2016. The abuse happened on the Meskwaki Settlement in various homes as well as at Albert’s place of employment.

People are also reading…

Albert was also charged in state court in connection with the offenses. He pleaded to sex charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News