Tama man sentenced for guns

TAMA – A Tama man whose pistols ended up in the hands of teenagers has been sentenced to prison.

DeAngelio Noye, 27, was sentenced to a year and a half in prison on Tuesday for charges of possession of firearms by a drug user. Following prison, he will serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities allege he bought a 9mm Taurus handgun from a Cedar Rapids store on Sept. 15, 2018, while he was a marijuana user.

Court records indicate Noye purchased eight firearms -- seven of which were 9mm pistols -- in 2017 and 2018.

Police seized two of the guns after they were used in crimes, and Noye reported them stolen after the fact. One of the weapons was found after a juvenile threw it to the ground while running from police. Another was found in a traffic stop with a passenger who matched the description of a gunman from a shooting a day earlier, records state.

When officers searched his house, they found marijuana.

