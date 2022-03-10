Tama man faces possible life sentence following sex abuse conviction

TAMA --- A federal jury has found a Tama man guilty of having sex with a girl.

Jurors convicted Stephen Christopher Albert, 50, of sexual abuse by threat and force and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in a verdict handed down Tuesday following three days of trial.

Authorities allege that from the summer of 2012 to October 2016, Albert sexually assaulted a girl on the Meskwaki Settlement. The sexual assaults took place in various homes on the settlement as well as at Albert’s place of employment, according to prosecutors.

Tama police arrested Albert in April 2021.

Albert faces a possible life sentence, and sentencing will be at later date.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Lisa C. Williams and Emily K. Nydle and was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Meskwaki Nation Police Department, the Tama City Police Department and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Court records show that Albert pleaded to related state charges connected to the abuse in 2021 and was sentenced to up to five years in prison.

