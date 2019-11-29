COLFAX – A Garwin teen was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash near Colfax on Friday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Troopers identified the teen as 16-year-old Isaiah Eliander, who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Dallis Harrison, 23, of Newton, also died.
Another passenger, 15-year-old Kylie Eliander of Garwin, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines for treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when their Chevrolet Impala left the roadway on Highway F48 near South 28th Street and rolled several times. The driver and one of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Colfax Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.