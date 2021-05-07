Tama County Republican treasurer accused of stealing from the party and a daycare

GLADBROOK – The one-time treasurer of the Tama County Republican Central Committee has been charged with allegedly stealing from the organization.
Michael Charles Bearden, 62, of Gladbrook, is also accused of stealing from a daycare center, according to court records.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed charges of first- second -degree theft, third-degree fraud and a campaign finance violation on April 28 in Tama County District Court. A court date has been set for May 20.
Court records allege Bearden took more than $1,500 from the Tama Republicans between January and April 2021. He also made a false entry into the party’s records or made a false report to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, court records allege.
Details weren’t available, but state campaign disclosure documents show Bearden received seven expenditure checks totaling $7,700 from the Tama County Republican Central Committee in March and April 2020.
Prosecutors also allege Bearden took more than $10,000 worth of checks drawn on the account of Crayon Corner Learning Center, a non-profit daycare in Gladbook, in 2020 and 2021.
Bearden, an engineer, had served on the Gladbrook-Reinbeck school board for 18 years and was also on the Iowa State Board of Education for several years, attaining the position of vice president before leaving in 2020. He was appointed to the Iowa Engineering and Land Surveying Examining Board in 2020 for a term that would expire in 2023.