Tama County Republican treasurer accused of stealing from the party and a daycare

GLADBROOK – The one-time treasurer of the Tama County Republican Central Committee has been charged with allegedly stealing from the organization.

Michael Charles Bearden, 62, of Gladbrook, is also accused of stealing from a daycare center, according to court records.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed charges of first- second -degree theft, third-degree fraud and a campaign finance violation on April 28 in Tama County District Court. A court date has been set for May 20.

Court records allege Bearden took more than $1,500 from the Tama Republicans between January and April 2021. He also made a false entry into the party’s records or made a false report to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, court records allege.

Details weren’t available, but state campaign disclosure documents show Bearden received seven expenditure checks totaling $7,700 from the Tama County Republican Central Committee in March and April 2020.

Prosecutors also allege Bearden took more than $10,000 worth of checks drawn on the account of Crayon Corner Learning Center, a non-profit daycare in Gladbook, in 2020 and 2021.