Try 1 month for 99¢

TOLEDO -- Toledo Police on Thursday arrested two men for three burglaries in the Tama-Toledo area this month.

Brandon A. Thompson, 19, of Tama, and Billie Lee Nichols Hansen, 22, of Toledo, were charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and transported to the Tama County Jail.

Toledo Police Chief Bob Kendall said they are accused of breaking into the Tama-Toledo Aquatic Center on an unspecified day, and breaking into Jiffy South convenience store on Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.

Kendall said Toledo Police with the assistance of Tama Police and the Tama County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday in the 400 block of McClellan Street in Tama. The arrest came as a result.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments