CLUTIER — A Clutier woman has pleaded guilty to methamphetamine charges in an operation that moved pounds of meth to Northeast Iowa.
Valerie Lee Kupka, 42, pleaded to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Friday. Her alleged accomplice, 55-year-old Marty Brian Robbins of Marion, pleaded to the same charge Monday.
The two were arrested in May while crossing into the United States from Mexico at the Nogales-Grand Avenue Port of Entry.
Authorities allege Robbins obtained large shipments of ice meth from the Southwest United States and transported the drugs to Iowa in a trailer. Kupka is accused of helping Robbins sell the meth in Iowa.
Court records allege Robbins moved at least 10 pounds of meth between April 2017 and May 2018.
In April 2018, police searched a Cedar Rapids motel room where the two were staying, as well as their vehicles, and found $37,122 in cash that allegedly came from meth sales, court records state. Later that month, Robbins gave almost 2 pounds of meth to an undercover operative in Cedar Rapids.
A few days later, Robbins allegedly gave a person a box with 7 pounds of ice meth at a Cedar Rapids storage facility. The box was later seized by police, and later that day officers stopped Robbins’ truck and found $20,000 in large stacks of rubber-band bound bills.
Police later searched Robbins’ trailer and found about a pound of meth, records state.
Sentencing will be at a later day, and Robbins faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.
The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman and was investigated by the Johnson County Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Tama County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Marion Police Department.
