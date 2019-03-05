TOLEDO -- A woman was taken into custody following an investigation into drug use at a Toledo motel.
Sara Perry, 43, of Toledo, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) with intent to deliver, a Class C felony, witness tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toledo Police made the arrest Monday following a search warrant execution at a room at the Designer Inn and Suites on Highway 30 in Toledo. During the search, police said they seized approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3 grams of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. No details were released on the witness tampering allegation.
Assisting police in the case were members of the Tama Police Department and the Tama County Sheriff's Office.
