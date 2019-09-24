TOLEDO – Prosecutors have filed federal charges against a former Tama County day care director accused of using the organization’s credit cards to spend thousands of federal dollars on personal purchases.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District filed a one-count information charging Kristine Michelle Daniel with federal program theft.
The charge alleges Daniel, 48, currently of Grinnell, took more than $5,000 from Tama County Day Care Inc./Kids Corner between December 2009, when she started working there, and April 2016, when investigators searched her home amid growing concerns.
The charge notes that the day care was receiving federal money through the Child and Adult Food Care Program at the time of the theft.
Daniel had been arrested on state theft and money laundering charges in connection with the investigation in May 2018, and those charges remain pending in Tama County District Court.
Court records allege Daniel used the center's credit cards for her own benefit at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amazon, buying cell phone accessories and then selling them online, and buying cigarettes, alcohol, lingerie, an iPad Air and a Coach purse.
A state audit released in 2018 found $278,362 in improper payments, undeposited collections and forgone grant revenue, according to an audit released Thursday.
The audit discovered $55,523 in improper and unsupported credit card purchase, $56,369 in unauthorized payroll and reimbursements issued to Daniel and $63,638 of undeposited cash collections paid by parents for child care services, according to the audit.
There also was $94,000 in grant revenue for food that Kids’ Corner lost in 2014 after the day care failed to respond to notices from the Department of Education, according to the audit.
