WATERLOO – Area tactical teams practiced working together to defuse a mock hostage situation during a training exercise Wednesday evening.
The drill involved a shooting and ensuing standoff at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Hall on Washington Street in Waterloo.
“What we’re going to be doing throughout the night is we will have different scenarios of how this will transition and how we react to resolve the situation,” said Capt. Matt McGeough with the Waterloo Police Department.
About 80 people took part in the operation Street and included members of the Waterloo Police Department and Black Hawk County tactical teams, Waterloo Fire Rescue’s tactical medics as well as the local bomb squad.
Ten others played the parts of victims and bad guys while members of the police and sheriff's office drone teams kept watch overhead.
“They are trying to get all these moving parts working in unison. That’s a lot of moving parts,” said Lt. Brent Cirksena with the Waterloo Police Department.
The agencies have done joint training before, but it has been awhile since the last time they worked on a major scenario, McGeough said.
“It’s a good way to work together. In real life, any hostage-type situation, we will need more resources. Not one agency in this area is going to be able to handle it on its own,” McGeough said.
Waterloo police tactical team members practice evacuating a hostage during a training session at the UAW Hall on Wednesday.
Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office tactical team practice a traffic stop during a training session at the UAW Hall on Wednesday.
A police sniper keeps watch during a training session at the UAW Hall on Wednesday.
Tactical team officers prepare to enter a building during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Tactical team officers deploy a bomb robot during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office tactical team discuss options during a training session at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies review images from a drone during a training session at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Waterloo police prepare to launch a drone during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Waterloo police and tactical medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue discuss developments during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Tactical team officers prepare to enter a building during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Tactical team officers deploy a bomb robot during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office tactical team discuss options during a training session at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies review images from a drone during a training session at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Waterloo police prepare to launch a drone during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
Waterloo police and tactical medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue discuss developments during a training exercise at the UAW Hall on Oct. 30, 2019.
