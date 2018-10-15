Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – One man has been arrested following weekend swordplay in Cedar Falls that severed another man’s thumb.

Zachary Aaron Kremer, 22, who has addresses listed in Quasqueton and Independence, was arrested Sunday for assault causing serious injury, a felony. He was later released from jail.

Authorities were called to Austen Carnahan’s apartment at Hidden Valley, 2117 College St., around 2:25 a.m. and found Carnahan bleeding on the ground with a missing thumb. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.

Kremer claimed that Carnahan had asked him to cut a stick that he was holding and missed during the swing. But witnesses told police that Carnahan wasn’t holding a stick, and Kremer was carelessly wielding the weapon while Carnahan and his girlfriend were seated on a nearby couch.

Kremer allegedly purposefully swung the sword in the couple’s direction, and Carnahan was pushing his girlfriend out of the way when the blade severed his thumb, according to court records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
12
6
6
5

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments