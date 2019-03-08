CHARLES CITY — A former Charles City nurse anesthetist has pleaded not guilty to charges he used opioid medication from a hospital stockroom and filled the near-empty vials with a liquid.
Christopher Scott West remains free pending trial on charges of consumer product tampering, acquiring a controlled substance by fraud and being a drug user in possession of firearms after he appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.
Iowa Board of Nursing records show his Iowa nursing license was suspended indefinitely in December in connection with an incident where he was found on a hospital bathroom floor Sept. 7. West was found to be impaired by self-administered narcotics, according to nursing records, and he admitted to officials he misappropriated the hospital’s narcotics and tampered with medication vials between December 2017 and September 2018.
Records indicate the nursing board received information West was addicted to opiates.
Under provisions of the suspension, West would have been allowed to have his license returned with three years of probation if he completed treatment and provided proof of sobriety for 12 months.
West also was licensed in several other states over the past years and never faced disciplinary actions there.
He was licensed in Iowa in February 2009 and began working at Floyd County Medical Center in 2017, according to court records. Authorities allege he also ordered an additional anesthesia method for a surgery patient in September 2018 so he could use the leftover medication, and the patient went on to suffer complications from the surgery.
Trial on the criminal charges is tentatively scheduled for May.
