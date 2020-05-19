Suspected cold case killer Baldwin moved to Tennessee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man charged in cold-case slayings in other states has been transferred to Tennessee to face murder charges there.

Authorities moved Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, from the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo on Friday, and he is currently in the Maury County Jail in Columbia, Tenn.

In Tennessee, Baldwin, a former Nashua resident, is charged with killing Iowa native Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall and her unborn child. McCall, who was born in Cedar Rapids and lived in Virginia, was found dead on March 10, 1991, near a highway off ramp. She was 24 weeks pregnant and had been strangled.

Baldwin is also charged in the slayings of two women in Wyoming. The victims have never been identified and were nicknamed Bitter Creek Betty, who was found in March 1992 in Sweetwater County , and I-90 Jane Doe, who was found dead in April 1992 in Sheridan County.

Investigators connected Baldwin to the crimes in 2019 after matching DNA from the scenes to DNA in a genealogy database. He was detained May 6, 2020, in Waterloo and waived extradition.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have interviewed Baldwin about an Iowa case, but he hasn’t been charged in Iowa.

